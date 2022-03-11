Opinion: How the government gets Facebook monopoly accusations wrong

Chris Renner

InsideSources.com

The United States is living through an “antitrust moment,” with vocal and persistent concerns that unchecked tech monopolists roam the land unfettered by effective antitrust enforcement.

One of the central creeds of this faith is that Facebook is a monopolist, albeit one that offers its service to consumers for free. But Facebook’s critics, including the FTC, have been unable to identify persuasively the market that Facebook allegedly monopolized. This is because the critics are using the wrong model of competition, one systematically biased toward finding monopoly power where none exists.