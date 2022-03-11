Opinion: Candidate's rape comments reveal deeper problems within GOP
Kaitlyn Buss
Michigan House Republican candidate Robert Regan’s inflammatory remarks about telling his daughters to “lie back and enjoy it” if rape is inevitable provide another glimpse into the thought processes and inner workings of some on the extreme right wing of Republican politics today.
The frequency and vulgarity of sex-crime-based rhetoric is unacceptable in civil society and politics — and should be condemned as such.