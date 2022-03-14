Opinion: How the 1956 Russian attack on Hungarian revolution holds lessons for Ukraine

Colin K. Gray

The pictures are shockingly similar, just 66 years apart. Russian tanks again roll into a sovereign Eastern European nation to crush the democratic will of the people.

To defend themselves, citizens heroically take up arms to repel heavily armed Russian aggressors: Ukrainians in 2022 defy Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ruthless power grab. Hungarians in 1956 defied Soviet Communist Party First Secretary Nikita Khrushchev's brutal suppression of their popular revolution.