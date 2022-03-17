Opinion: China wanted to appear neutral between Russia and Ukraine. It isn't

Doyle McManus

Los Angeles Times

When Russia invaded Ukraine last month, a spate of wishful thinking ran through the West that China, a great power with friends on both sides, might step in to mediate a cease-fire.

China's government struck a pose of neutrality, called for a peaceful resolution and said it supported the principle of "territorial integrity." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a public plea to China's Xi Jinping to intervene.