Opinion: Studying long COVID could have a benefit for millions of people

Faye Flam

Last week, the U.S. Congress failed to approve $15 billion needed to continue COVID-19 precautions, even though today’s low case counts are likely to rise, as they are in Europe, with the sub-variant called BA.2. We’ve learned that some expensive mitigation measures, such as deep cleaning, are a waste of money, and could be scrapped, but funding for studying COVID should increase — not just for prevention measures and vaccines, but for research into the long-term consequences of infection.