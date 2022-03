Tori Sachs

Talk is cheap. Gas isn’t.

As I write this, gas in Michigan is over four dollars per gallon. Gas prices hit record highs last week.

It could be more affordable, though, if Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was willing to do the right thing. That starts with being honest with families and voters. On the flip side, Whitmer’s current energy policy would send gas prices skyrocketing even further.