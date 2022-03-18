Letter: Public defenders continue to protect the marginalized in court
Friday marks the 59th anniversary of the Supreme Court's decision in Gideon v. Wainwright recognizing the right to counsel for people facing criminal charges.
Both the Sixth Amendment of the United States Constitution and parallel provisions in the Michigan Constitution guarantee the right to counsel for the most marginalized members of society at the most desperate times of their lives — poor people who face criminal charges and the loss of their liberty.