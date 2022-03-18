Editorial: Proposals would close some ethical gaps in Lansing

The Detroit News

This time, proposals to create a more ethical government in Michigan shouldn't die on the vine. The still unfolding revelations of how former House Speaker Lee Chatfield gamed the lax rules to live a jet-setter lifestyle should be all the impetus needed to finally push through reforms.

House Republicans are offering sensible and essential legislation that would stop elected officials from putting their family members on their campaign payrolls, would ban lawmakers from accepting trips paid for by lobbyists and would end the practice of establishing nonprofit foundations to pay for travel and other personal expenses not covered by the state.