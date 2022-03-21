Opinion: Congress should make immunization affordable for all seniors
Saul Anuzis
There isn’t anything we wouldn’t do to protect our parents, our grandparents and seniors across Michigan who we love. The pandemic has taught and reminded us a lot about what really matters in life — and the importance of our friends and family.
It’s also reminded us about the importance of access to health care and prevention — especially among Michigan’s most at-risk populations. Unfortunately, we’ve learned that a cost-sharing provision in the Medicare Part D program may be impacting Michigan seniors by making it harder than it needs to be to get the immunizations they need.