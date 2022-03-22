Opinion: Is this professor's profanity-ridden syllabus protected by the First Amendment?

Aaron Terr

Ferris State University professor Barry Mehler’s introductory class video was probably not what his students were expecting. From his demonstration of plagiarism using a profanity-laced monologue adapted from the television show “Deadwood,” to the astronaut helmet on his head, to his (satirical) declaration that he bases his grading system on the Calvinist doctrine of predestination, Mehler’s presentation was colorful, to say the least.