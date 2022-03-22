Opinion: Russia's invasion of Ukraine could destroy the global economy

Mark W. Hendrickson

As the world recoils in dismay and disgust at Russian aggression and grieves for the horrific suffering of the Ukrainian people, many Americans are just beginning to grasp the economic ramifications of this violence.

After the devastation of two world wars in the first half of the 20th century, most of humanity has embraced peace. We have learned the priceless lesson that human welfare is advanced far more by the positive-sum practice of engaging with foreign populations in peaceful and mutually beneficial commerce rather than by the primitive zero-sum practice of war, which destroys valuable assets — property, yes, but especially human lives.