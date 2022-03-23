Opinion: Ukraine's national identity could again defy Russian control
Matthew Pauly
The Conversation
This is not the first time residents of Kyiv have fought to defend the city from an encroaching, larger army.
On Jan. 30, 1918, a force made up primarily of military cadets and hastily armed students took up positions at Kruty, a railway stop northeast of Kyiv, to defend the capital city of the Ukrainian People’s Republic against Soviet Russia. The republic had only declared formal independence a week earlier to rebuff aspirations by Vladimir Lenin’s Bolshevik Party to control Ukraine.