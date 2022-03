David Snodgrass

In February, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law a bipartisan bill allowing Michigan’s first-time homebuyers to open tax-advantaged savings accounts to save for and purchase single-family homes.

Drawing comparisons to the state’s 529 college savings plan, the First-Time Homebuyer Savings Program allows prospective homeowners, parents, family and friends to set up the account and contribute to it.