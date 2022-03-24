Opinion: No victor in Michigan's misguided war against COVID-19

Michael Van Beek

Two years ago, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer invoked emergency powers and launched a war against the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. She singlehandedly commanded the state’s response — a historically unprecedented exercise of executive power. This was necessary to defeat the disease, we were told. But right now, victory seems illusive.

Waging war against this virus was not just a useful metaphor — the state’s response was warlike in both method and measure. Whitmer concentrated all power in her executive office. She locked down businesses, schools, churches and other private organizations. Contact tracing gathered intelligence on the enemy.