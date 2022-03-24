Opinion: Don't ignore transgender indoctrination at school and in kids' movies

Betsy McCaughey

Woke corporate CEOs seem to think they know better than voters what's best for the country. These titans are throwing their companies' clout and cash behind activists pushing gender-fluidity lessons for kindergarteners and other extreme political causes.

Expect this corporate activism to backfire. Corporations should be serving their customers, not trying to override the democratic process, like thousand-pound gorillas undoing what the electorate — including their own customers — wants.