Opinion: Oppose Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination for inability to define 'woman'

Jennifer C. Braceras

Progressives seem to believe that Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s most relevant qualification for the U.S. Supreme Court is not that she is a Harvard-educated lawyer with an impressive resume, but that she is a Black woman. But, ironically, Jackson can’t seem to define what a woman is.

On day two of her confirmation hearing, in response to questioning from Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., Jackson said that she cannot define the word “woman” because she is “not a biologist.”