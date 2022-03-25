Opinion: Union bosses use workplace grievances to flout right-to-work laws

Mark Mix

In recent years, big labor bosses have invested vast amounts of money and manpower into efforts to seize control of the Michigan Legislature and thereby pave the way for destruction of the Wolverine State's right-to-work law adopted in late 2012.

These efforts haven’t panned out. In 2018, for example, former Rep. Brian Elder, D-Bay City, who aspired to be House leader, put reinstitution of forced union dues and fees as a job condition at the very top of his party’s 2019 legislative agenda. But after all the November votes were counted, the Republican caucuses who had delivered all the votes for right to work in 2012 headed into 2019 with a 58-52 House majority and a 22-16 Senate majority.