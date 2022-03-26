Opinion: Barring members of Congress from running because of Jan. 6 is unconstitutional

Hans von Spakovsky

The Heritage Foundation

No matter what one may think about the events of Jan. 6, 2021, efforts now underway to block certain members of Congress from running for reelection are without merit.

Several voters have filed a challenge in North Carolina to the candidacy of Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., seeking to have him disqualified from the ballot. A similar lawsuit has been filed in Wisconsin against Republicans Sen. Ron Johnson, Rep. Tom Tiffany and Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, claiming they “are no longer qualified” to seek reelection under the 14th Amendment because they participated in an “insurrection” on Jan. 6, including by supporting objections to the certification of certain electoral votes.