Paul W. Smith: I'm making a controversial suggestion - hang on to your masks

Paul W. Smith

“Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’”

I am now treading into dangerous territory. The expression, “Don’t shoot the messenger” comes to mind. This suggestion is based on the suggestion I made two years ago.

I still believe we would have had fewer COVID illnesses and deaths if everyone would have masked up with N95 masks as I suggested at the time. This was before masks became the hot potato of a political campaign.