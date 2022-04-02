Opinion: Let's make Michigan a truly inclusive place for those living with autism

Colleen Allen

April is Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month. This year the Autism Alliance of Michigan is celebrating awareness and acceptance on a new level as we recognize the strength and resilience of our community of individuals, families and caregivers who have been tested over the past two years of pandemic.

We celebrate Edward, who with coaching and support from family and friends, adjusted to the safety protocols required by his employer so that he could keep working through COVID and maintain his independence. We celebrate 7-year-old Avery, who bravely rolled up her sleeve and got vaccinated so she could go indoor rock climbing with her family. As we begin to think about returning to “normal” routines, we celebrate everything we’ve overcome and learned along the way.

The pandemic was especially challenging for those living with autism spectrum disorder. Many services relied upon by the ASD community were simply unavailable. Disruptions to familiar patterns can be particularly difficult for people with autism, who often rely upon structure, routine and predictability. The past two years provided AAoM with new insight into gaps in support systems and uneven services around the state.

We strive for the foundational right to independence, health, and well-being within a safe, inclusive community. That begins with early diagnosis. The sooner children are diagnosed — optimally around age 2 — the sooner intervention services can be identified, maximizing developmental outcomes.

Parents can support their child mentally, physically and emotionally, especially in the critical early years. We are also advocating for increased access to high-quality, inclusive education. Ultimately, we seek to match high school graduation rates and postsecondary outcomes for people with autism to general population rates.

After graduation, we want to significantly increase the employment rate of people with autism. Approximately 90% of adults with autism are unemployed. Michigan businesses are experiencing persistent worker shortages. Our vision encompasses 101,000 people with autism and related disabilities fully employed over the next decade. Approximately 44% of the autism population present with average to above-average intelligence.

Even individuals with greater support needs demonstrate qualifications sought after by most employers: regular attendance and timeliness, attention to detail, adherence to policies and procedures, to name just a few. Michigan employers need to tap into this talent pool. These individuals present a business solution with a potential high return on investment. Most importantly, your own employees will benefit from the unique, innovative approach to work and the creation of a more inclusive culture defined not just by race or gender diversity, but ability level, as well.

We actively promote vaccinations — childhood and COVID — with partners across Michigan, and we are also celebrating a decade of insurance coverage for autism services. Although it may look a bit different from person to person, healthy, independent living should be achievable for every individual in our state.

AAoM invites you to celebrate with us and work with us to create a truly inclusive Michigan, a place where we embrace and support each other.

Colleen Allen is president and CEO of the Autism Alliance of Michigan.