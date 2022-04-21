Letter: How Michigan energy providers are fueling EV revolution

The Detroit News

In 1909, the world’s first mile of concrete pavement was placed in Detroit, along Woodward Avenue from Six Mile Road to Seven Mile Road. The $14,000 investment paved the way for the automobile revolution that built the American middle class.

More than a century later, and less than 10 miles from that first patch of pavement, the nation’s first wireless in-road charging system will be built near Michigan Central Station in Detroit to power electric vehicles. DTE Energy, ElectReon and the Michigan Department of Transportation are partnering to support this wireless electric vehicle charging system in Corktown.