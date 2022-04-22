Opinion: Resurrecting Biden's Build Back Better would be bad for Michigan economy
Michael Lucci
President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better legislation — a focal point of his election platform and a significant part of Democrats’ legislative agenda — seems dead, at least for now. The legislation isn’t making progress in Congress. The highest inflation reading in 40 years likely shifted public sentiment significantly in the past few months alone, not to mention the policy elements of BBB that were already wildly out of step with and to the left of most Americans’ priorities.