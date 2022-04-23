Finley: GOP jumps all in with Trump

Grand Rapids – Michigan Republicans leave their endorsing convention here having affirmed former President Donald Trump’s hold on their party.

They also leave with a likely attorney general candidate who many GOP veterans fear will be an anchor around the party’s necks in November.

“Matt DePerno will be a weight all the way down the ticket,” says Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake. “Worse, it will encourage Trump to make even more mischief in Michigan.”