Opinion: Is a recession on the horizon? These key indicators hold the answer

Timothy G. Nash and James Hop

Milton Friedman determined the root cause of inflation to be government monetary policy and famously opined, "inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon that is produced only by a more rapid increase in the quantity of money than output.”

A 1976 Nobel Prize winner in economics for his pioneering work on monetary policy, inflation and the business cycle, Friedman established a strong correlation between excessive government spending and monetary policy, its over-stimulation of the U.S. economy and the recessions or depressions that followed.