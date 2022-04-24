Opinion: Closing Line 5 now would needlessly punish Michigan families

Andrew Fink

We rely on the Line 5 pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac to deliver fuel throughout the state. The pipeline is responsible for heating homes and businesses, fueling vehicles and powering industry throughout the entire state.

This portion of the pipeline, which was designed and built by the same corporation that constructed the Hoover Dam, is in excellent condition and has never experienced a leak in more than 65 years of operation. The walls of the pipe are three times thicker than a typical pipeline.