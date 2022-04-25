Opinion: Special needs students can benefit from online school

Hannah Cessna

Roughly 13% of students in Michigan schools are enrolled in a special education program. Like my colleagues and countless educators across the state, my goal as a special education teacher (at Great Lakes Learning Academy — a public online school serving students in grades 6-12 across the state) is to provide support that is specific and individualized for each student so they have the resources and skills needed to thrive in and outside of the classroom — whether virtual or brick-and-mortar.