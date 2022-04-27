Opinion: Gender indoctrination in public schools has gone too far

Stephanie Lundquist-Arora

InsideSources.com

The public school system is overstepping its ground with regard to gender education. It is not the place of public education to “affirm” identities.

It is unclear why public education has become obsessed with our children’s gender identity and sexual orientation, even at obscenely young ages.

What is the end game here? Teachers and counselors should promote universal respect and maintain a zero-tolerance policy for bullying of any kind. Other than that, schools need to get out of the business of promoting a political agenda and focus on educating its students.