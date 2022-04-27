Opinion: What does Elon Musk's Twitter takeover mean for China?

Matthew Brooker and Tim Culpan

Bloomberg Opinion

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Elon Musk tweeted after clinching his $44 billion takeover of the social-networking platform. What about nondemocracies, though?

If there is one government that has reason to welcome Musk taking control of Twitter Inc., it is probably in Beijing. It now has a friendly face in charge of a global channel for information — and misinformation — that is central to Chinese authorities’ efforts to seed and amplify narratives favorable to the Communist Party state.