Opinion: Fund Michigan's mental health system to prevent crisis

Daniel Cherrin

There is a silent crisis facing our region, growing like a virus. Left untreated, it will spread, and our community could face higher rates of ER visits and hospitalizations, incarceration, homelessness, suicide and community violence.

We are grateful that our legislators finally made mental health a priority. The governor's budget shows that it is also her administration's priority. But the priorities they are both focusing on come up short of solving the problem.