Harsanyi: Some advice for President Biden: Please do no harm | Opinion

David Harsanyi

Candidate Joe Biden promised to solve our problems and restore faith in the American government. Today, he is one of the least popular presidents in history.

And CNN's John Harwood says that Biden is a victim of circumstances, facing problems that are beyond solving.

Maybe Biden, who promised to "shut down the virus" rather than the country, shouldn't be taking credit for every job that's been "created" by reopening a healthy economy largely shut down by government mandates that Democrats supported and encouraged.