Opinion: Here's how the government takes billions from Americans. It's not taxes

Dan Greenberg

Inside Sources

Every year, federal, state and local government agents take — and permanently keep — billions of dollars of Americans’ property through a practice known as civil forfeiture.

Civil forfeiture allows police officers to seize property based only on probable cause to believe that the property is related to crime. Later on, prosecutors can shift the ownership of the property to the government through litigation in civil court, even if the property owner never faced criminal conviction or even criminal charges. The danger that poses to people’s property rights and due process raises serious questions about legitimacy and fairness.