Opinion: Joe Biden is the root of ever-increasing inflation ills

E.J. Antoni

The Heritage Foundation

How out of control is inflation? One measure says it all: Prices are now rising as fast in one month as they used to rise in a whole year before President Joe Biden took office.

The measure of inflation that gets the most attention is the consumer price index (CPI), which estimates the prices consumers are paying for a typical combination of goods and services. The CPI rose 8.5% in the 12 months from March 2021 to March of this year — the fastest increase in four decades.