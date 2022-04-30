Opinion: Children are priority one for parents, and that's why we're getting more engaged

Carrie Lukas

InsideSources.com

Parents assumed that better times would be ahead once concerns about COVID waned. But they aren’t here yet.

Runaway inflation is taxing family budgets today and creating tremendous concerns about what economic crisis might be around the corner. Violent crime has spiked; people are pouring in, unchecked, over our southern border. The war in Ukraine and an increasingly aggressive China makes the world seem dangerous and, worse, the United States unprepared to handle coming challenges.