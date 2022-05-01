Veteran Metro Detroit journalists LeDuff, Dumas join The News

The Detroit News

Veteran Metro Detroit journalists Charlie LeDuff and Karen Dumas will join The Detroit News commentary team with new columns debuting this week.

Dumas is a communications professional and founder of Images & Ideas Inc. She served as chief of communications and external affairs for former Detroit Mayor Dave Bing.

Along with LeDuff, she co-hosts the “No BS News Hour” podcast, and makes regular appearances on other media outlets. Dumas is deeply involved in the Detroit community, serving on numerous civic and professional boards.

“Candid and respectful opinions and discussions are the basis for a better understanding,” Dumas says. “I hope to spark discussion, insight and engagement. Not just for the sake of agreeing or disagreeing, but for the purpose of seeing who we are, and understanding why we do what we do in hopes of finding a way to do it better, and ideally together."

LeDuff, who previously worked at The News and did a stint with Fox 2 Detroit, is a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter and best-selling author of “Detroit: An American Autopsy” and “Sh*tshow! The Country's Collapsing and the Ratings Are Great.”

LeDuff is noted for his investigatory journalism and ability to find stories that are often overlooked. He appears regularly on Fox News programs.

“I’m hoping to bring life to the issues facing America by filling this column with real, flesh-and-blood Americans,” LeDuff says. “I hope it will be informative as well as funny, serious, as well as sad. I’m really excited to return to The Detroit News.”

Dumas' column will appear on Tuesday's Opinion page beginning this week, and LeDuff's column will run on Wednesdays.

LeDuff and Dumas will help round out Michigan’s most comprehensive commentary lineup, that along with staff columnists Nolan Finley, Ingrid Jacques and Brendan Clarey, also includes weekly contributions from local writers Bankole Thompson and Paul W. Smith and national commentators David Harsanyi, Salena Zito and Ramesh Ponnuru.