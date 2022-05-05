Opinion: Will we have free speech on Elon Musk's Twitter? Here's how it could be different

Shoshana Weissmann and Canyon Brimhall

The Twittersphere is ablaze over Elon Musk’s takeover of the platform. Conservatives are celebrating the salvation of a platform that they view as too restrictive, hailing Musk as a supporter of free speech online.

Meanwhile, liberals are bemoaning the death of truth on the platform and the looming flood of misinformation. Reality is likely to fall somewhere in the middle of these two extremes. Partisans are viewing Musk through a purely political lens and forcing him into their paradigm — and it’s skewing their perspective.