Opinion: Here's what's missing in both sides of the abortion debate

Kaitlyn Buss

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., stood in front of the steps of the Supreme Court Tuesday morning after the leak of the court’s likely coming decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Who will pay the price for this?” she demanded.

“It will not be wealthy women. ... This will fall on the poorest women in our country. This will fall on the young women who have been abused, who are victims of incest. This will fall on those who have been raped; this will fall on mothers who are already struggling to work three jobs to be able to support the children they have,” Warren said.