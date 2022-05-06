Opinion: Refugees and those in Afghanistan still face dire threats

Beth Bailey

Since being evacuated to the U.S. from Afghanistan in October 2021, refugee Abdul Bari Azimi — better known as AB — has continued to dedicate himself to alleviating the struggles of his countrymen.

From his new home, the former candidate for the Parliament of Afghanistan utilizes his trucking empire and 250 employees to deliver food to Afghans in the throes of the devastating hunger crisis which Human Rights Watch estimates affects 95% of Afghan households.