Opinion: 'Tit for tat' inventor offers path to peace in Russia-Ukraine conflict
Shirli Kopelman, Anthony Rapoport and Markus Schwaninger
Are we promoting war or peace? Have our leaders forgotten how to negotiate? How we think about conflict is critical as we face a maelstrom of news coming from Ukraine.
We are fortunate to have known leading intellectual Anatol Rapoport (1911-2007) as a father, friend and colleague. He was a mathematical psychologist, philosopher and pioneer of peace research and education. In a lifetime of thought and action as well as hundreds of articles and numerous books, he developed insights into human conflict and cooperation. His ideas are now more relevant than ever.