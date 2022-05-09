Paul W. Smith: Watch out for turkeys and these great events

Paul W. Smith

“Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’”

Once again, the current administration in Washington confuses and confounds me.

Please tell me what good comes out of the revelations that U.S. intelligence helped Ukraine kill 12 Russian generals and sink a Russian war ship?

► Though they should be celebrated every day, let’s take a moment to officially celebrate all of the great nurses that have touched our lives during their special recognition week.