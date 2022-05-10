Opinion: Give Michigan students a head start with managing finances

Amanda Volz and Derek D’Angelo

As two Michigan educators passionate about personal finance education, we’d like to share a few stories that demonstrate the critical importance of this subject to the young people in the state.

► For me, Amanda Volz, one of the joys of living in a small town in Michigan is how often I run into former students on quick trips to the grocery store or the park. They tell me the best stories to pass along to my current classes.