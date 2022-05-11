Harsanyi: Make Democrats answer for abortion legislation | Opinion

David Harsanyi

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will hold a vote on a bill codifying abortion's legality so that voters, he contends, can "see where every senator stands." Though Schumer believes this is a political slam dunk for Democrats, it presents a magnificent opportunity for Republicans to make their case.

Though many conservatives have rightly avoided prematurely celebrating Justice Samuel Alito's draft decision, many also seem frightened of debating the underlying issue. Indeed, the draft leak is a significant assault on the system, but no more so than Roe v. Wade. For 50 years, our culture and media have treated this flawed decision as right and rite.