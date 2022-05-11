Opinion: Supreme Court's abortion ruling leak puts rule of law in danger

Michael Warren

On May 2, Politico published a draft majority opinion of the United States Supreme Court in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The draft reverses the landmark Roe v. Wade, which found a federal constitutional right to an abortion.

The media frenzy and political explosion that has followed proves exactly why the leak of such opinions and the inner workings of courts has a corrosive effect on American constitutional jurisprudence and gravely threatens the rule of law.