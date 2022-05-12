Opinion: Why engaging with Shakespeare matters in Detroit

Sam White

If you think that Shakespeare in Detroit (SiD) is about William Shakespeare, you’ve missed the point. Or, perhaps, this is your first time hearing of the nonprofit.

SiD has been around for a decade but for the past four, we’ve been on a hiatus from our professional programming as we focused on our work with students in schools throughout the city. We planned for two years of building our educational programming, but that was extended due to COVID-19.