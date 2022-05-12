Letter: State picked AFL-CIO affiliate based on its merits

The Detroit News

I read with interest The Detroit News’ editorial ("Whitmer favors union, despite inferior bid," April 28) regarding the Michigan Statewide Pre-Apprenticeship “Ready for Construction” program. I’d like to offer some additional information that was not included in the article to provide better context for your readers.

The News' editorial board took exception to the fact the AFL-CIO Workforce Development Institute (WDI) was awarded, through a competitive request for proposal process, an $8 million grant from the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO). These funds support a program which will provide participants with training to help them achieve employment in the expanding building trades and transportation sectors of the construction industry.