Opinion: We wasted the chance to monitor new COVID treatment

Lisa Jarvis

Bloomberg Opinion

Paxlovid, Pfizer’s antiviral treatment for COVID-19, is turning out to be one of the most successful new drugs in pharma history. Prescriptions have increased tenfold since February, and the five-day pill pack accounts for nearly 90% of the COVID-19 oral-antiviral market.

Based on committed contracts from governments around the world, sales of the drug will reach $22 billion this year, Pfizer affirmed May 3.