Labor Voices: Why the UAW allies with civil rights, environmental groups

Ray Curry

A bedrock principle of the labor movement is that workers are stronger when we stand together. With that collective power, we sit across the table from management and negotiate our future. What we cannot accomplish alone becomes possible when we join around the common interest of workplace justice.

Labor unions similarly build collective power when we work with allied groups to take on important issues in our communities. The enduring nature of these relationships emerges when we root our work in a common purpose. In contrast, when we only collaborate on a singular event or moment, the relationship becomes transactional and is destined to fade.