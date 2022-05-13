Opinion: Making credit cards more expensive would hurt minorities

Jonathan C. Kinloch

In 2022, I cannot stress enough how important banking and credit access is to modern life. It’s how we take out loans to start businesses, create savings plans to build wealth for our families and access debit and credit cards.

For African Americans, this banking and credit access is essential to overcoming the systemic barriers to financial inequality that we face. Data from 2019 from the Board of Governors Federal Reserve system shows that 32% of us are underbanked and 14% are totally unbanked, meaning only 54% of us are sufficiently banked.