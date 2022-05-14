Opinion: Alleged post-graduation employment scheme requires asking: Is college worth it?

Gregory Bresiger

InsideSources.com

Rutgers University Graduate Business School may have committed “gross fraud” through a bogus employment scheme designed to improve its ratings, according to two recent lawsuits. The lawsuits have triggered a debate over the value and price of higher education.

The federal lawsuits, one a class action and the other a whistleblower litigation, claim the New Jersey business school concocted the hoax to obtain top ratings with publications such as U.S. News & World Report.