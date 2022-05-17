Dumas: Exploitation shouldn't be the only constant in police shootings

Karen Dumas

Time has passed, the headlines have faded and the conversations have shifted as the memory is filed under unfortunate events now in the past. The response to police shootings has become a sad state of repeated outcomes, with only the names and dates seeming to change.

The most recent shooting of Patrick Lyoya in Grand Rapids is just the latest example of how the template for responding to these occurrences stands unchallenged, unchanged and unimpactful.