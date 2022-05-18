Opinion: Working moms have it harder at work and at home

Latoya Guishard Welch

InsideSources.com

Motherhood and the workplace have long been in conflict. The COVID-19 pandemic created a perfect storm, with anti-mother bias becoming more evident and the pressure to be the best worker and mother colliding.

Last year was one of the toughest years that I’ve experienced as a mom. Like other working moms, I balanced working from home with a then-9-year-old who was still getting used to virtual learning. I was also pregnant with my second child and experiencing 24-hour-a-day sickness and lethargy. On top of that, I was also carrying a secret: Fourteen weeks into my pregnancy, in the midst of a pandemic, I was knocked off my feet with a breast cancer diagnosis.